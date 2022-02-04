Woman charged with assaulting elder accused of assaulting same person

RACINE — A Racine woman who is already facing charges for assaulting an elder has been accused of assaulting the same person again and allegedly assaulted his caregiver with a memorabilia baseball bat.

Janice M. Petri, 60, of the 1500 block of Augusta Street, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 10, Petri made an initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court with charges of physical abuse of an elderly person and was released on bond and ordered not to have contact with the elderly man or his property.

On Jan. 31, an officer was sent to the 1500 block of Augusta Street for Petri entering the residence despite her bond ordering her to not have contact. She entered through the rear bedroom window and assaulted the elder’s caregiver with a small wooden memorabilia bat and a nearby lamp. The elder man said that Petri hit him in the side of his face, spit in his face and bit his ear. He also said he had a large bruise on his right arm and his elbow was scabbed.

Both the elder and his caregiver were so fearful of Petri returning that they had to stay elsewhere prior to this incident to protect themselves. It was also alleged that Petri has the elder’s bank account information and has stolen all of his money to spend it on drugs. Petri was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

