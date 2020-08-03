Woman charged with 3rd-OWI; reportedly had 2-year-old in car

ROCHESTER — A 22-year-old woman was arrested Sunday evening after reportedly driving intoxicated and striking a mailbox, all with a 2-year-old child in the vehicle.
Kristin Connelly, of Salem Lakes, is charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated 3rd offense with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of amphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:33 p.m. on Sunday the 911 communication center received a call about a vehicle that had struck a mailbox and fled from the 400 block of Main Street in Rochester.
Upon arrival in the area, a sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway D and Highway 36.
When the deputy made contact with Connelly, a 2-year-old child was reportedly standing up in the back seat, leaning into the front of the vehicle between the driver and passenger seats. And when the deputy asked Connelly to step out of the vehicle, she said, “I’m done, they’re going to take my baby away.”
According to the criminal complaint, Connelly refused a field sobriety test because she said she couldn’t walk. Then she was transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood test. When asked how much she had drank, she reportedly said, “Not enough.”
Connelly remained in custody as of Monday afternoon at the Racine County Jail. She is due in court on Sept. 3 for a status hearing in her case.
