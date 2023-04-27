CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been charged with her second OWI after allegedly hitting a Racine County Sheriff’s Office car, a wildlife crossing sign and a mailbox.

Lanora B. Wright, 58, was charged with felony counts of vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property and second degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense).

According to a criminal complaint, at 3 a.m. Friday, a sergeant was on patrol near the 8400 block of Four Mile Road when he saw a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road.

The sergeant followed the vehicle and tried to initiate a stop, but the vehicle reportedly kept driving, crossed into another lane of traffic, then struck a mailbox and crashed into a ditch.

According to the complaint, the vehicle also struck a wildlife crossing sign, which shattered the vehicle’s front windshield, then drove out of the ditch and ran a stop sign, accelerating from 27 mph to 60 mph.

The vehicle then reportedly nearly struck a semitruck before hitting a sheriff’s office squad car that was in front of a utility truck with a worker in the extended bucket.

When Wright was arrested, her eyes were reportedly bloodshot, her speech was slow and slurred, and she was drowsy and disorientated, according to the official on the scene.

The complaint said she admitted to taking 150mg of Pregabalin and 30 mg of Zoloft before driving.

Wright allegedly said that she saw the bright lights behind her but did not know they were police lights, and that she did not hear the siren because the radio was too loud.

Wright was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 24, 2023 Today's mugshots: April 24 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Mark Galen Hummer Mark Galen Hummer, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping. Christopher C. Martin Sr. Christopher (aka Big Daddy) C. Martin Sr., 600 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place. Michael T. Merritt Michael T. Merritt, 7600 block of 27th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping. Satuan S. Nash Satuan S. Nash, 900 block of High Street, Racine, possession of methamphetamine. Fernando D. Rojas-Luna Fernando D. Rojas-Luna, 5200 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Lanora B. Wright Lanora B. Wright, 4200 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, second degree recklessly endangering safety. Arnold N. Mitchell Arnold N. Mitchell, 600 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping. Kenneth M. Robinson Jr. Kenneth M. Robinson Jr., 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.