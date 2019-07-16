RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with hit-and-run after a crash that seriously injured one of her passengers.
Dasia M. McCray, 27, of the 400 block of Lake Avenue, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday with hit and run causing an injury, a felony, for reportedly abandoning her vehicle after a May 22 crash.
According to the criminal complaint:
McCray was southbound on Douglas Avenue at about 11 p.m. on May 22. At State Street, her 2018 Ford Explorer and a 1996 Toyota Camry collided. Neither McCray nor her front-seat passenger remained at the scene.
A backseat passenger was removed from the Explorer and taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital by ambulance; he suffered several broken ribs and a fractured neck vertebra.
The man was later transported to Froedtert Hospital of Wauwatosa for more-specialized care.
The driver of the Camry was determined to have been operating under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for drunken driving, first offense.
The next day, McCray went to the Racine Police Department and spoke with an investigator. She said as she approached State Street on Douglas Avenue she encountered a red traffic light there. She said she tried to turn left and was struck by another vehicle as she had almost completed her turn. She also said she thought the other driver sped up in order to strike her vehicle.
McCray said she left because she thought there was a warrant for her arrest.
She reportedly said all the occupants of her vehicle left the scene except the injured victim whom McCray said was awake and alert before the crash. She said she thought the victim “passed out” in the collision.
If convicted, McCray faces up to nine months in jail, a $10,000 fine or both.
McCray’s next scheduled court appearance related to the case is on July 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You went through a red light. You ran. Case closed
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.