Woman charged in cigarette thefts; Accused of stealing from Speedway, Walgreens

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine woman is facing charges in two separate cases after she reportedly stole multiple cartons of cigarettes from a local Speedway in November, and items from an area Walgreens this week.
Brianna K. Segura, 27, of the 1100 block of South Memorial Drive, is charged with felony retail theft of between $500 and $5,000 for the alleged Speedway theft, and misdemeanor retail theft of less than $500 as a repeat offender for the Walgreen's left allegations.
According to the criminal complaints:
On Nov. 11, Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to Speedway, 6209 Washington Ave., for a report of theft. An employee said that on Nov. 9, while she was distracted talking to one female, a second female took a garbage bag from a trashcan and started scooping packs of cigarettes into the trash bag. The second female then left the store with the cigarettes.
Based on inventory, the suspects left with approximately eight cartons of cigarettes, valued at $720.
Police obtained a copy of the security video, and were tipped off on Dec. 12 that the second female shown in the video was Segura.
The officer spoke with Segura, who was in custody at the Racine County Jail. After initially denying being involved, Segura said she was paid $100 to assist the first woman steal the cigarettes and claimed she left the bag with the cigarettes outside. She refused to disclose who the second person involved was.
Walgreens theft
On Monday, Racine Police responded to the Walgreens located at 819 N. Memorial Drive. The store's assistant manager said a female suspect, later identified as Segura, came into the store, put items inside a plastic bag and left the store without paying for them. Police found Segura at a nearby store with a plastic bag full of items from Walgreen's totaling $62.91.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Segura remained in custody on a $350 cash bond, online records show. No criminal complaint information was available as of Tuesday on the other suspect.
