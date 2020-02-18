Woman charged in cigarette thefts; Accused of stealing from Speedway, Walgreens

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine woman is facing charges in two separate cases after she reportedly stole multiple cartons of cigarettes from a local Speedway in November, and items from an area Walgreens this week.

Brianna K. Segura, 27, of the 1100 block of South Memorial Drive, is charged with felony retail theft of between $500 and $5,000 for the alleged Speedway theft, and misdemeanor retail theft of less than $500 as a repeat offender for the Walgreen's left allegations.

According to the criminal complaints:

On Nov. 11, Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to Speedway, 6209 Washington Ave., for a report of theft. An employee said that on Nov. 9, while she was distracted talking to one female, a second female took a garbage bag from a trashcan and started scooping packs of cigarettes into the trash bag. The second female then left the store with the cigarettes.

Based on inventory, the suspects left with approximately eight cartons of cigarettes, valued at $720.

Police obtained a copy of the security video, and were tipped off on Dec. 12 that the second female shown in the video was Segura.