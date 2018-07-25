Subscribe for 17¢ / day
RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after reportedly hitting a vehicle, injuring the driver and fleeing the scene of a crash this spring.

Makaila L. Neal, 22, of the 1100 block of Main Street, is charged with felony hit and run, causing injury.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 2:12 p.m. May 17, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Charles and High streets for a hit-and-run crash. Witnesses said the suspect vehicle — a white Impala — went through the stop sign on Charles and High street, struck a Buick and left the scene.

The Buick’s driver was injured and taken to the emergency room for back, shoulder, neck and left abdomen pain. She was later treated and released.

Police found the Impala’s license place in the street near the crash and subsequently the Impala parked on the 1200 block of Yout Street. The operator, Neal, was driving with her four children as passengers. She admitted to driving, but said she stopped at the stop sign, and after hitting the other vehicle, could not stop her own vehicle.

She told officers she would have called police but her phone was dead. While officers were talking with Neal, they reportedly heard her phone ringing from her jacket pocket.

There was no indication in court documents for the gap between when the incident occurred and the filing of charges on July 5.

Neal’s initial appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Reporter

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk

