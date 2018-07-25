RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after reportedly hitting a vehicle, injuring the driver and fleeing the scene of a crash this spring.
Makaila L. Neal, 22, of the 1100 block of Main Street, is charged with felony hit and run, causing injury.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 2:12 p.m. May 17, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Charles and High streets for a hit-and-run crash. Witnesses said the suspect vehicle — a white Impala — went through the stop sign on Charles and High street, struck a Buick and left the scene.
The Buick’s driver was injured and taken to the emergency room for back, shoulder, neck and left abdomen pain. She was later treated and released.
Police found the Impala’s license place in the street near the crash and subsequently the Impala parked on the 1200 block of Yout Street. The operator, Neal, was driving with her four children as passengers. She admitted to driving, but said she stopped at the stop sign, and after hitting the other vehicle, could not stop her own vehicle.
She told officers she would have called police but her phone was dead. While officers were talking with Neal, they reportedly heard her phone ringing from her jacket pocket.
There was no indication in court documents for the gap between when the incident occurred and the filing of charges on July 5.
Neal’s initial appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.