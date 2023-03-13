RACINE — An Illinois woman has been charged in a head-on collision that resulted in her needing Flight For Life.

Katerri S. Oneal, 31, of DeKalb was charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury (second) and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury (second).

According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 22, 2021, deputies were sent to Interstate 94 after a report of a head-on collision between two cars. One of the cars was traveling the wrong way on the freeway.

Upon arrival, a deputy saw a Kia Soul with major front end damage.

The complaint said that the driver, Oneal, was trapped inside the vehicle.

She reportedly said she could not feel her leg, and she said she did not know she was in Wisconsin.

According to the complaint, Oneal said her arm "burns from the alcohol" and that she did not know she was driving the wrong way.

After she was removed from the vehicle, Oneal was flow to the hospital via Flight For Life.

The other vehicle, a Chevy Equinox, had side damage and was occupied by four people during the crash.

The driver reportedly said that she noticed a car was coming toward her and she tried to swerve, but was not able to get completely out of the way.

The driver also reported that she had pain in her arm and leg.

According to the complaint, a witness estimated the Kia Soul's speed at 90 mph and said the vehicle did have its headlights on and was going the wrong way before the crash.

A deputy spoke to Oneal at the hospital and, according to the complaint, she admitted to drinking.

A blood sample was taken and reportedly showed that Oneal had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.170, more than twice the legal limit.

Oneal was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

