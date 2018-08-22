RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after reportedly leaving her 9-year-old and toddler alone while she went to work.
Erika T. Thomas, 25, of the 3100 block of Northwestern Avenue, is charged with two counts of neglecting a child, one under 6 years of age.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 13, a woman came into the Racine Police Department and said she heard rumors that one of her family members, Thomas, was leaving her children home alone for extended periods of time.
She said she stopped by Thomas’ apartment at 2:30 p.m. that day. The woman’s 9-year-old son answered the door and told her he was home alone with his 21-month-old baby brother. She then took the children to the police department.
The older son said his mother woke him up around 5 a.m. and told him she was leaving for work. He said he went back to sleep until 11:53 a.m., got up, made microwavable noodles for him and his brother and played video games.
An officer spoke with Thomas who said her cousin slept at her home the previous night and was supposed to be watching the children, but must have left during the day.
Thomas said she spoke with her 9-year-old son at 6:40 a.m., during her first break at work at 9:30 a.m. and during her second break later that morning.
She said when she got home, no one was there. When she started calling around, she heard that the children were with her aunt, so she decided not to call police.
Police spoke with Thomas’ cousin who said she was not supposed to be watching the children, and had not spoken with Thomas that day or the previous day.
An initial appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
At least she had a job to support her children and wasn’t relying on assistance. Ok ok, child neglect for sure. Maybe instead of calling the police her family could have helped her out a little. I’ve a hunch the person turning her in has a few checks coming in the mail every month.
So instead of being a concerned FAMILY member and talking about it when she came home you packed up the kids to turn in your family member who works? What we need is family members turning in family who is armed on the streets and who is robbing on the streets and who is dealing drugs on the streets...How about you turn in the criminals in your families.. and BAM.. crime ends.. yea ok...
Too bad your family’s a snitch, be nice to your family.
