Woman charged for alleged attack of Walmart employee, separate robbery of ATM user

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Detroit woman who allegedly stabbed a Walmart employee and robbed an ATM user in separate incidents on the same night has been charged in both crimes.

According to Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens, the suspect is 30-year-old Tia M. Sullivan.

Sullivan was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, first degree recklessly endangering safety and aggravated battery, all with use of a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to Sgt. Dale Swart, Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were dispatched at 6:37 p.m. to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 5625 Washington Ave., for the report of an employee who had been attacked.

The employee, bleeding from the head with non-life threatening injuries, had been cut twice on the face and neck. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine for treatment.