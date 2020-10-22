Woman charged for alleged attack of Walmart employee, separate robbery of ATM user

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Detroit woman who allegedly stabbed a Walmart employee and robbed an ATM user in separate incidents on the same night has been charged in both crimes.
According to Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens, the suspect is 30-year-old Tia M. Sullivan.
Sullivan was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, first degree recklessly endangering safety and aggravated battery, all with use of a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to Sgt. Dale Swart, Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were dispatched at 6:37 p.m. to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 5625 Washington Ave., for the report of an employee who had been attacked.
The employee, bleeding from the head with non-life threatening injuries, had been cut twice on the face and neck. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine for treatment.
An officer learned that Sullivan used her food stamp card to pay for the groceries of the customer in front of her without being asked. Sullivan then demanded the customer pay her back $191.93 for the purchase. The customer refused and then Sullivan demanded employees give her a refund. The employees refused to give her a refund and then Sullivan began to argue with an employee and pulled out a knife. Sullivan lunged at the employee and made several slashing and stabbing motions, causing injuries.
Another employee provided officers with a cell phone recording of the assault.
Soens reported to the Journal Times on Thursday afternoon that the pocket knife used in the Walmart Neighborhood Market incident was recovered.
Dispatch subsequently reported that the suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie and dark grey sweatpants, heading west on Washington Avenue from Walmart Neighborhood Market.
At 7:09 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police were flagged down by a citizen at Landmark Credit Union, 6219 Washington Ave. The citizen reported they had just been robbed, giving the same description as the suspect in the Walmart Neighborhood Market incident. The citizen advised officers that the suspect had approached them while they were at ATM, reporting that the suspect had threatened to shoot them and then physically wrestled with them, robbing the victim of $20 before fleeing the scene.
Soens reported that while use of a gun was threatened in the Landmark Credit Union incident, “no gun was seen or recovered.”
While Mount Pleasant Police were searching the area, a Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputy saw a suspect matching the description heading toward Kwik Trip, 6801 Washington Ave. Officers in the area apprehended the suspect in the middle of the intersection.
Sullivan made an initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court via remote conferencing early Thursday afternoon, with probable cause found and a $25,000 cash bond set. Under conditions of the bond, Sullivan is ordered not to possess or control any weapons, have no contact with any Walmart or Speedway store and have no contact with the victims.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28 at 9:15 a.m. at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.
According to an online review of 16th Judicial Circuit Court records in Michigan, Sullivan pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault in 2017 in connection with an April 9, 2017 incident. A charge of felony assault with a dangerous Weapon was dismissed.
