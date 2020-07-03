Woman charged after reportedly spitting at, biting Caledonia officer
Woman charged after reportedly spitting at, biting Caledonia officer

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee woman allegedly was spitting on and kicking officers after being separated from other passengers in a car.

Melissa Keepers, 29, was charged with two counts of throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, a count of misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, while officers were in the process of arresting the driver of the vehicle, another officer was requesting assistance in attempting to take a passenger out of the vehicle into custody for a warrant. The officer was concerned about the front female passenger who was becoming belligerent and violent towards the other female passenger in the car. The front seat passenger, Keepers, was becoming violent with the rear passenger as officers requested that she would leave the car so Keepers wouldn't injure her. 

Once she left the car, Keepers began kicking the front passenger side door as she was screaming and then crawled out of the window and started walking toward the other occupants of the car. Officers tried to keep Keepers separated and attempted to hold her against the car so she would calm down. She started spitting at the officers.

After getting Keepers handcuffed she kept kicking at officers while they attempted to place her into the squad car. When rescue arrived, officers tried to restrain Keepers by strapping her down onto a medical cot and then she spat directly in the face of a Caledonia Rescue employee. 

Officers then tried to place hobble restraints and a spit hood on Keeper who responded with throwing her head back and trying to headbutt officers, and later bit an officer. 

As of Thursday morning, Keepers remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $1,000 signature bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

