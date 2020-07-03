Woman charged after reportedly spitting at, biting Caledonia officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee woman allegedly was spitting on and kicking officers after being separated from other passengers in a car.

Melissa Keepers, 29, was charged with two counts of throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, a count of misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, while officers were in the process of arresting the driver of the vehicle, another officer was requesting assistance in attempting to take a passenger out of the vehicle into custody for a warrant. The officer was concerned about the front female passenger who was becoming belligerent and violent towards the other female passenger in the car. The front seat passenger, Keepers, was becoming violent with the rear passenger as officers requested that she would leave the car so Keepers wouldn't injure her.

Once she left the car, Keepers began kicking the front passenger side door as she was screaming and then crawled out of the window and started walking toward the other occupants of the car. Officers tried to keep Keepers separated and attempted to hold her against the car so she would calm down. She started spitting at the officers.