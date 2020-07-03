Woman charged after reportedly spat on, bit first responders

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee woman allegedly spat on a paramedic, kicked officers and bit an officer while police tried to take people into custody after a traffic stop.
Melissa Keepers, 29, is charged with two counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at public safety worker, a count of misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, while officers were in the process of arresting the driver of a vehicle, another officer was requesting assistance in attempting to take a passenger out of the vehicle into custody because she had a warrant for her arrest. The officer was concerned about the front female passenger who was becoming belligerent and violent towards the other female passenger in the car. The front seat passenger, Keepers, was becoming violent with the rear passenger as officers requested that she would leave the car so Keepers wouldn't injure her.
Once she left the car, Keepers began kicking the front passenger side door as she was screaming and then crawled out of the window and started walking toward the other occupants of the car. Officers tried to keep Keepers separated and attempted to hold her against the car so she would calm down. She started spitting at the officers.
After getting Keepers handcuffed she kept kicking at officers while they attempted to place her into the squad car. When paramedics arrived, officers tried to restrain Keepers by strapping her down onto a medical cot and then she spat directly in the face of a Caledonia paramedic.
Officers then tried to place hobble restraints and a spit hood on Keeper, who reportedly responded with throwing her head back and trying to headbutt officers, and later bit an officer.
A status conference is set for July 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
David Marshall Jr.
David Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.
Andrai A Barrios
Andrai A Barrios, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, fraudulent use of a credit card, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Antonio J Brown
Antonio (aka Dark Angel) J Brown, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th or higher offense), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Guy S Evans
Guy S Evans, 900 block of Montclair Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.
Anthony M Harris
Anthony M Harris, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Melissa R Keepers
Melissa R Keepers, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Denzel M Vaughn
Denzel M Vaughn, Waukegan, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Donta D Cook
Donta D Cook, 1700 block of State Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Curtis M D Collins
Curtis M D Collins, 3300 block of 15th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense with a minor child in the vehicle).
Darrin L Mack
Darrin (aka Blue) L Mack, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Marc Lee Manderfield
Marc Lee Manderfield, 600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, theft (movable property between $10,000-$100,000), possession of cocaine.
Robert L McAlister
Robert L McAlister, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dion Eppis
Dion Eppis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert W Ketchum
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert W Ketchum, 1100 block of Albert Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Brian A Koncan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brian A Koncan, Round Lake Beach, Illinois, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Angelo F Pattalio
Angelo F Pattalio, 1800 block of Wind Dale Drive, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Danielle L Smith
Danielle L Smith, 6700 block of Lone Elm Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joseph Michael Ulickey
Joseph Michael Ulickey, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Alfonzo Wells
Alfonzo Wells, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
Robert L Williams
Robert L Williams, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
