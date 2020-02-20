Woman charged after reportedly pointing gun at man who cut her off in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing two charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a man who cut her off in traffic.
Mamie L. Ware is charged with possession of narcotic drugs, a felony and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor.
Ware was initially charged on Feb. 4 and first appeared in court, without an attorney, on Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Nov. 5, Ware was driving in Caledonia when she said a black Dodge truck cut her off when pulling onto Douglas Avenue. She said that he then waived his middle finger at her. Ware said she may have returned the gesture and then saw the driver flashing gang signs and noticed a gun pointed out the window toward her.
She claimed that she then pulled out her own gun, for which she has a valid concealed-carry permit, and pointed it at the driver to “show him that she had a gun too.”
She said there were four or five people in the other vehicle and the rear passenger was the one who pointed a gun at her.
She said that only then did she raise her gun above the steering wheel and point it at the vehicle that pulled in front of her.
The man in the other vehicle admitted that he pulled in front of Ware’s vehicle on Douglas Avenue and that he should have checked more closely before pulling out.
According to him, his wife was the only other person in the truck at the time. He said Ware then brandished her middle finger at him. He waved and mouthed “sorry” or something to that effect.
He then noticed the barrel of a handgun resting on Ware’s steering wheel, pointing at him.
He called police as Ware continued to tailgate him until he pulled to the side of the road.
Police allegedly found a .380 semi-automatic firearm in the driver’s side door well of Ware’s vehicle and three oxycodone pills in a plastic baggie.
An adjourned initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
