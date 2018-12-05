Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — A woman is facing her sixth drunken driving charge for a serious head-on crash that hospitalized her, and the other vehicle's driver. 

At 8:02 p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle crash was reported between a Jeep and a Toyota SUV, according to Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larsen. 

Preliminary investigation disclosed that the Jeep, operated by a 49-year-old woman, was travelling west on 7 Mile Road near Foley Road when it reportedly crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a Toyota, driven by a 24-year-old man.

Both operators had to be extracted from their vehicles by Caledonia Rescue, and were then transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. 

The woman driving the Jeep was subsequently charge with her sixth operating while intoxicated charge and her second operating while intoxicated, causing injury, charge, operating left of the center lane and operating after suspension.

Blood results are pending, police said. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

