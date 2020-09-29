Woman charged after children found living in a home filled with insects, pooling water and feces

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly had children living in a home filled with insects and flies, water flooding the floor and feces spread throughout.

Johnnie Delacruz, 24, of the 600 block of 10th Street, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child with no specified harm, misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer and five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 23, an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of 10th Street in response to a report of child neglect. The officer then spoke to a neighbor who said he was concerned about the children, ages 1 and 2, living with Delacruz and was notified by other neighbors that the two kids were outside in the front yard for hours without an adult. He said the children were not taken care of and that Delacruz used crack.

Upon arrival, the officer immediately detected the foul odor of garbage and cat urine emanating from behind the door. The officer made contact with a resident who brought out the children and said Delacruz was not home.

An officer spoke to a neighbor who said he saw the children outside without anyone watching them.