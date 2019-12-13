Woman charged after allegedly testing positive for THC, heroin, opiates and cocaine in jail

RACINE — A 29-year-old Racine woman faces a pair of drug charges after she reportedly tested positive for four different types of drugs in the Racine County Jail and heroin was found in her cell.

Liza Marie Miller, of the 100 block of Ohio Street, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs/controlled substance "on or near certain places," which is a felony, along with misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

She already has misdemeanor charges pending against her for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.

A warrant had been issued for Miller's arrest after she did notshow up for a court date on Halloween. She was taken into the Racine County Jail on Dec. 6, according to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

Then, according to a criminal complaint, Miller was accused of "consuming drugs in her jail cell" on Wednesday. Heroin was later found among her belongings, including two small bags that weighed a combined 0.4 grams.

A urine analysis came back positive for THC, opiates, heroin and cocaine, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office's report.