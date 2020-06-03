Woman caught driving reportedly under influence with kids in her car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A 23-year-old Round Lake, Ill., woman was taken into custody Tuesday for allegedly driving while impaired with young children in her vehicle.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the Racine County 911 Communications Center received a call at about 12:17 p.m. Tuesday about a blue sedan swerving all over the road and slamming on its brakes in the 26000 block of Durand Avenue (Highway 11) in the Town of Dover.

A deputy assigned to the area was able to locate the vehicle at the intersection of Durand and the Highway 36/83 bypass in the Town of Burlington, stopped in the turn lane of traffic.

Upon contact with the driver, identified as Jerica Sanders, the deputy discovered a 2-year-old and 6-month-old child in the vehicle without the proper child seat restraints.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy had Sanders undergo field sobriety tests, which indicated that she was impaired. Drug paraphernalia was also reportedly found in the vehicle.

Sanders was arrested on two pending counts of operating while intoxicated with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle, two counts of second-degree reckless endangering safety and several other traffic citations. She was being held as of Wednesday afternoon at Racine County Jail on a $26,100 cash bond. Sanders’ family was able to take custody of the children.

