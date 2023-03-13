MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman allegedly admitted to taking "a couple things" after being arrested in connection to the theft of more than $2,000 worth of items from Kohl's.

Amanda J. Bloom, 37, of the 700 block of Monticello Drive was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.

According to a criminal complaint, on Monday, officers were sent to Kohl's at 5500 Washington Ave. for a retail theft.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to employees who reportedly said that Bloom placed items in a shopping bag and left the store without paying.

The total value of the items was $2,115.26. Video provided to the officers reportedly shows Bloom taking the items from the store.

When arrested, Bloom allegedly admitted that she took "a couple things" from the store.

Bloom was given a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

