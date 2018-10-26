MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman was arrested early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant for drunken driving with a child under 16 in the car.
Mount Pleasant police Friday reported in a news release that Joyce S. Gandy was pulled over at 1:42 a.m. at Ole Davidson Road and Highway MM because her vehicle had been “swerving all over the roadway.”
During the traffic stop, it was determined that Gandy was impaired, and officers conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Gandy, which she failed. In the vehicle was Gandy’s five-year-old daughter.
It was later determined that Gandy is out on bail for a battery and disorderly conduct charge. She was also arrested for operated while intoxicated in 2007. During the investigation officers determined that Gandy was impaired with alcohol and possibly other intoxicants in her system.
GANDY was arrested for OWI first offense with a child under 16, two counts of bail jumping, and deviation from designated lane of traffic. She was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a blood draw and then to the Racine County Jail where charges where referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.