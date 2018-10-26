Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Pleasant police

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman was arrested early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant for drunken driving with a child under 16 in the car.

Mount Pleasant police Friday reported in a news release that Joyce S. Gandy was pulled over at 1:42 a.m. at Ole Davidson Road and Highway MM because her vehicle had been “swerving all over the roadway.”

During the traffic stop, it was determined that Gandy was impaired, and officers conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Gandy, which she failed. In the vehicle was Gandy’s five-year-old daughter.

It was later determined that Gandy is out on bail for a battery and disorderly conduct charge. She was also arrested for operated while intoxicated in 2007. During the investigation officers determined that Gandy was impaired with alcohol and possibly other intoxicants in her system.

GANDY was arrested for OWI first offense with a child under 16, two counts of bail jumping, and deviation from designated lane of traffic. She was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a blood draw and then to the Racine County Jail where charges where referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

