RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges for reportedly stealing candy and knocking on guests' doors at Riverside Inn, and refusing to leave. 

Sabrina L. Thomas, 30, of the 2400 block of Summit Avenue, is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to Riverside Inn, 3700 Northwestern Ave., for a report of an unwanted party. A motel employee said that Thomas had reportedly come into the lobby and took candy without paying for it. She also knocked on guests' doors. The employee said Thomas refused to leave the motel after being asked four times. 

When the employee told Thomas that the candy she was taking was for sale for $1 a handful, Thomas reportedly emptied the box of candy into her purse. 

As of Thursday afternoon, Thomas was being held on a $100 cash bond, online records show. A status hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

