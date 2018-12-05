RACINE — A Racine woman was arrested after a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly found drugs in her car, which was reportedly parked facing the wrong way on Boyd Avenue Monday.
According to the criminal complaint:
At just before 4 p.m. Monday, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy reported approaching a vehicle that was stopped, facing the wrong way on Boyd Avenue and had partially obstructed traffic.
The driver, identified as Haili M. Sigwart-Bucholz, 20, of the 900 block of Monroe Avenue, rolled down the window, and the deputy reported smelling marijuana immediately.
When the deputy obtained Sigwart-Bucholz’s phone, “it lit up with a text message … from a person asking if they could purchase Tramadol” from Sigwart-Bucholz. Tramadol is a narcotic and Schedule IV controlled substance.
The deputy reported finding the following items after searching the vehicle:
- 13.3 grams of marijuana in baggies
- Marijuana grinder
- THC pen with THC oil
- Marijuana smoking pipe
- Two THC capsules, marked with claims of being “85-percent THC”
- A small glass blunt smoking device
- Digital scale
- Three muscle relaxant pills, which require a prescription
- Thirty-six Tramadol pills inside a bottle that had Sigwart-Bucholz’s name on it, but which she later admitted she no longer has a prescription for
- Package of plastic sandwich baggies
Sigwart-Bucholz reportedly told police that she had given away Tramadol, but denied ever selling it. She also allegedly said that the marijuana was for personal use, not for sale.
Sigwart-Bucholz has been charged with one felony, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, and three misdemeanors: possession of THC, possession of illegally obtained prescription medicine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Online records show she was being held in Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon and her bail was set at $10,400. According to court records, this is the first time Sigwart-Bucholz has been charged with a crime in Wisconsin.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.