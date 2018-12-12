RACINE — A 41-year-old mother allegedly interrupted and swore at Racine Municipal Court Judge Rebecca Mason during a truancy court hearing Tuesday while defending her decision to allow her high school-aged child to stay home from school. The mom was later arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of THC.
According to the criminal complaint:
Sheryl Ann Boyle, of the 2600 block of Cottonwood Court, was called to appear in truancy court Tuesday because of her child’s truancy tickets.
According to a police officer who was present in municipal court: “While Judge Mason was trying to determine why (the child) was missing so many classes … Sheryl Boyle kept interrupting. She stated that neither the school system nor the police department were protecting (her child) and that she was fine with (her child) staying home.”
When Mason tried telling Boyle that she could be fined for her child missing school, Boyle allegedly “got loud and disruptive.”
Mason then reportedly issued fines against Boyle, who then “got even louder and swore in open court … Boyle spoke over the social worker and Judge Mason … and Boyle flipped the finger at Judge Mason as she left,” according to police.
A police officer went to Boyle’s home later in the day to arrest her for her alleged unruly behavior. Upon being searched, police said they found 2.4 grams of THC in Boyle’s pocket.
Boyle has prior convictions for disorderly conduct in 2013, and possession of THC in 2008 and 2012.
She now faces charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony possession of THC. Court records show that Boyle has not been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to court records, Boyle appeared in court via video conference Wednesday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
