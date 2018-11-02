Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Pleasant police
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman allegedly tried to swallow a crack cocaine rock while attempting to elude police officers in a parking lot near the intersection of highways 31 and 11 on Thursday afternoon.

The woman — Elizabeth Michelle Moore, 32, of the 3200 block of Wright Avenue — has been charged with one felony, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and six misdemeanors: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and three counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

Just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a police officer witnessed a Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Moore, make an illegal turn and almost cause a crash.

The Blazer then pulled into a parking lot in front of the Qdoba and Subway restaurants, among other businesses. The officer reported that it appeared the SUV was pulling into a parking stall. However, the vehicle then sped up and turned east toward Wells Fargo Bank, according to police.

The SUV came to a stop near Wells Fargo, and Moore stepped out of the car.

She didn’t try to run, according to police.

Residue exposed

Upon being searched, Moore reportedly would not speak and her lips were pursed. Upon being searched, police found two crack pipes hidden inside her hat, which fell to the ground. Moore reportedly broke one of them with her foot and tried to flee. Her lips remained closed and was tilting her head back, making it look like she was trying to swallow something.

After Moore ignored orders to “spit it out,” one of the police officers applied pressure to her neck, and she reportedly “spit a small chunky white flake onto the ground.”

She then opened her mouth, revealing “very small chunky white flecks in her mouth,” and the officer released her neck, according to the criminal complaint.

While Moore was questioned, she admitted that it was crack cocaine she had swallowed. Police said they then called for South Shore Fire Dept. paramedics to the scene in case Moore suffered adverse health effects as a result.

Inside Moore’s vehicle, more crack pipes and cocaine residue were reportedly found.

A preliminary hearing for Moore is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. She remained in custody as of Friday night at the County Jail, online records indicated.

According to online court records, Moore was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct in Kenosha County on Sept. 25. Moore has pleaded not guilty in that case. Jury selection is slated to begin next month.

