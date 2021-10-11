 Skip to main content
Woman allegedly tried to steal over $1,100 worth of items from Menards, had illegal drugs in purse
THEFT ATTEMPT

Woman allegedly tried to steal over $1,100 worth of items from Menards, had illegal drugs in purse

STURTEVANT — A woman allegedly stole more than $1,100 worth of items from Menards and had drugs in her purse.

Nicole T. Nelson, 38, from Cottage Grove, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of retail theft intentionally concealing between $500-$5,000 and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was sent to Menards, 3101 S. Oakes Road, for a shoplifting in progress.

Nicole Nelson

Nelson

Upon arrival, the officer found the suspect walking out with the bags. She saw the officer, then turned back around and walked into the store. He made contact with the woman, identified as Nelson, and asked her where she left the bags she was carrying earlier. She said she left them in an aisle somewhere. The general manager found them near the clothing section.

While speaking to Nelson, the officer noticed several clear packages inside her purse. A search found a pill bottle containing Suboxone as well as several needles and syringes and 4mg Narcan spray. The officer spoke to the manager, who said that Nelson walked into the store and was there for several hours before walking out with the unpaid items. A receipt of all the items she concealed showed the total value of the items was $1,143.84.

Nelson told the officer she walked back in the store after seeing him because “I knew I was wrong.” She told the officer that the needles in her purse are used for cocaine. Six of the pills were Clonazepam, for which she didn’t have a prescription.

Nelson was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

