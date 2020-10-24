Woman allegedly threatened man with a knife after he bumped into her

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly threw multiple items at a man and threatened him with a knife after he bumped into her.

Shskellie R. Reaves, 46, of the 1400 block of 11th Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 1400 block of 11th St. for a report of an unwanted party.

When the officer arrived, the victim said he accidentally bumped into Reaves and then she began to yell at him. The man said he was sorry, but Reaves threw an ashtray, a bowl of food and a box of french fries at him. As he was standing by the door, Reaves allegedly grabbed a knife and walked toward him, got up to his face, and said she was going to stab and kill him, according to the complaint, before she punched him in the face three times.

In Racine County Circuit court on Friday, Reaves was given a $250 cash bond.

Reaves already has multiple criminal charges outstanding against her, including misdemeanor retail theft filed in December 2019, and theft of movable property with four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card filed in August 2020.