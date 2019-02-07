Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — A 57-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly swinging a knife at Racine Police officers, according to Sgt. Adam Malacara.

At 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the Albert House apartments in the 4000 block of Maryland Avenue for a welfare check after reports that  someone was yelling for help.

Upon arrival, police found a 60-year-old with a head wound and a 57-year-old woman lying on a bed. The woman on the bed turned toward the officers and began swinging a knife at them, Malacara said. Officers then stunned her with a Taser and arrested her.

The woman faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangering safety.

The victim was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment of unspecified injuries, Malacara said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
3
0
0

Tags

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments