RACINE — A 57-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly swinging a knife at Racine Police officers, according to Sgt. Adam Malacara.
At 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the Albert House apartments in the 4000 block of Maryland Avenue for a welfare check after reports that someone was yelling for help.
Upon arrival, police found a 60-year-old with a head wound and a 57-year-old woman lying on a bed. The woman on the bed turned toward the officers and began swinging a knife at them, Malacara said. Officers then stunned her with a Taser and arrested her.
The woman faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangering safety.
The victim was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment of unspecified injuries, Malacara said.
I'm sorry but, not all low income housing is filled with"criminal trash" as you put it. Your ignorance is showing...
Amen Clarence. harry you are ignorant
I would like to thank our Racine leadership for creating yet another wonderful housing project stocked with criminal trash.
Wow Tased? Those officers deserve a HUGE medal... You also as officers may have gotten very lucky... Lucky to be going home alive...I do hope someone was prepared to used deadly force...because I sure would not want to be the officer who may have been killed or seriously injured hopeing that your taser worked at stopping the threat to your lives??.. I am glad you as the officers were not injured and that lady better be thanking the lord above she was not shot herself!!
