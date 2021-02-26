Woman allegedly stole video games, multiple TVs and drug prescriptions from her friend's apartment

The man said that a friend, Underwood, knew where his spare key was kept and was the last person in the apartment. The officer and the victim met with the manager of the apartment who showed them surveillance video. In the video, a woman was seen entering the apartment and then leaving with multiple items.

The man who lived in the apartment recognized her as Underwood.

On Wednesday, an officer noticed a car without plates and defective passenger side brake light driving northbound on North Memorial Drive.

Upon making contact, the driver and front passenger were identified with their Wisconsin IDs while the back seat passenger provided a name that the officer was unable to find in a database.

However, an officer advised that Underwood had the same date of birth as the one given by the passenger, and after reviewing photos the officer confirmed it was Underwood, not someone with the other name.

Underwood later admitted to giving a fake name when taken into custody.

Underwood was given $300 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 and a status conference is set for April 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

