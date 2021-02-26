Woman allegedly stole video games, multiple TVs and drug prescriptions from her friend's apartment

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stole electronics and prescription drugs from an apartment that a trusted friend lived in.
Lorie C. Underwood, 44, of the 1100 block of College Avenue, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
Underwood is being considered a repeater for those offenses, since she was convicted within five years (in December 2017) of retail theft and misappropriating ID info in order to obtain money, according to police.
According to criminal complaints:
On Sept. 22, an officer was sent to an apartment building at the 3900 block of Ruby Avenue for a burglary.
Upon arrival, the officer met with a man who said when he returned to his apartment he saw multiple things missing. He said the following things were missing:
- 32-inch Sanyo TV
- 43-inch Onn flat-screen TV
- 32-inch Panasonic flat-screen TV
- One Bluetooth speaker
- Two wireless earbuds
- A Blu-ray player
- One Lenovo Ideapad laptop
- A PlayStation 4, controller and around 10 games
- A 30-count prescription for Clonazepam, which is used to treat seizures, panic disorder and anxiety
- A 90-count prescription for Busiron, another anxiety-treating drug
- A Trazadone prescription, an antidepressant and sedative
The man said that a friend, Underwood, knew where his spare key was kept and was the last person in the apartment. The officer and the victim met with the manager of the apartment who showed them surveillance video. In the video, a woman was seen entering the apartment and then leaving with multiple items.
The man who lived in the apartment recognized her as Underwood.
On Wednesday, an officer noticed a car without plates and defective passenger side brake light driving northbound on North Memorial Drive.
Upon making contact, the driver and front passenger were identified with their Wisconsin IDs while the back seat passenger provided a name that the officer was unable to find in a database.
However, an officer advised that Underwood had the same date of birth as the one given by the passenger, and after reviewing photos the officer confirmed it was Underwood, not someone with the other name.
Underwood later admitted to giving a fake name when taken into custody.
Underwood was given $300 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 and a status conference is set for April 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
