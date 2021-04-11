Woman allegedly stole from sister living in group home

BURLINGTON — A woman allegedly took thousands of dollars from the bank account of her sister living in a group home.
Noreen L. Brever, 59, of the 100 block of Clover Drive, was charged with a felony count of theft in a business setting between $10,000-$100,000.
According to a criminal complaint:
On March 26, 2018, Brever received guardianship over the estate and person of her sister until August 6, 2019.
On May 21, 2019, Racine County Adult Protective services received a complaint from Ridgewood Care Center, which houses the victim, stating that her power of attorney was not up to date with the victim's finances to allow her to stay. The employee said that Brever has been withdrawing substantial amounts of money from the victim's bank account. Brever said that she withdrew over $20,000 from the account to pay personal bills and items for herself.
An investigator was assigned and received documentation relating to the account from May 2018 to May 2019. The investigator found that Brever withdrew $61,793.26 from the account over eight months. The investigator met with Brever who said that the money was for work on the victim's home. She admitted to borrowing some other money for other withdrawals and was going to pay it back with the money she won from "an award." She claimed she sent around $20,000 to Ghana and Nigeria.
Brever was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
