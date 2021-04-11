Woman allegedly stole from sister living in group home

BURLINGTON — A woman allegedly took thousands of dollars from the bank account of her sister living in a group home.

Noreen L. Brever, 59, of the 100 block of Clover Drive, was charged with a felony count of theft in a business setting between $10,000-$100,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 26, 2018, Brever received guardianship over the estate and person of her sister until August 6, 2019.

On May 21, 2019, Racine County Adult Protective services received a complaint from Ridgewood Care Center, which houses the victim, stating that her power of attorney was not up to date with the victim's finances to allow her to stay. The employee said that Brever has been withdrawing substantial amounts of money from the victim's bank account. Brever said that she withdrew over $20,000 from the account to pay personal bills and items for herself.