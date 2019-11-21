You are the owner of this article.
Woman allegedly steals meds from assisted living home
WATERFORD — A 27-year-old Waterford woman has been charged with misdemeanor theft after allegedly stealing medication that had been collected for destruction at an assisted living home.

According to the criminal complaint:

If convicted, Brittany Ann Alexandria Palechek, of the 500 block of Fox Mead Drive, could face up to nine months behind bars and as much as $10,000 in fines.

After an Oct. 3 medication collection and destruction at Elder Care Cottages, 7711 Big Bend Road, employees began an internal investigation of Palechek.

Approximately three days after the medication collection, Palechek allegedly texted another employee to offer some of the medication she took.

Palechek initially denied taking any medication, but later allegedly admitted to taking two pills during the medication destruction.

Palechek was previously convicted of misdemeanor theft in 2011 and 2015.

A signature bond of $1,000 was set in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday, with the stipulation that Palechek not possess or consume any controlled substances.

A status conference in this case is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 3 in the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

