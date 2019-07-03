RACINE — A Racine woman is charged with allegedly stealing just over $300 from an elderly group home resident to pay off people she said were harassing her for money.
Malta Valle, 30, of the 3000 block of Durand Avenue, is was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with felony personal identity theft, unauthorized opening of letters, a crime against an elderly or disabled person; misdemeanor theft; and fraudulent use of a credit card, all as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 21, Racine Police Officer Reyes was dispatched to St. Regis Manor, 3507 16th St. Reyes met with a resident who said she was supposed to be sent a new debit card in the mail but never received it. When the resident checked her checking account, she found two transactions on the new debit card that totaled to $300 at an ATM at Fine Fare Foods, 1819 Durand Ave.
On May 30, when Investigator Groth followed up with the resident, she said the owner of St. Regis Manor fired Lynes Valle, an employee of the home, who the group home owner said committed the crime.
The owner had received a $300 check from Valle which Valle instructed him to give to the resident.
On June 4, Investigator Groth met with Valle at the Racine Police Department where she agreed to give a statement. Valle reportedly admitted that she previously worked at the group home and knew the resident at the home was waiting to receive a debit card in the mail.
Valle said that she knew the PIN to the debit card because she assisted the resident when using the ATM.
Valle claims that she was being harassed for money and used the debit card to extract $300 from an ATM at Fine Fare Foods to give to her harassers.
Valle further admitted that she contacted her boss about the incident and confessed to taking the debit card. She then allegedly gave her boss a $300 check to give to the resident.
She said she was on probation for a similar incident in the past where she stole jewelry from a resident at a different group home she worked at and pawned off the items.
Valle’s adjourned initial appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. on July 17 at the Law Enforcement Center.
