Woman allegedly stabbed in chest; Racine woman charged in incident

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly got into a fight with another woman on Wednesday and stabbed the latter in the chest, prosecutors contend.
As a result, Iyesha Jackson, 30, of the 1000 block of Villa Street, is charged with second-degree reckless injury, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
Late Wednesday afternoon, an officer responded to the area of 10th and Villa streets for a report of a fight.
On the scene, the victim was located by officers with a stab wound to the upper left area of her chest and was transported to the hospital. While at the hospital, an officer was able to speak to the victim and she stated she was down the street having a water fight with some other people in the neighborhood. She then got a call from someone near her father’s house that something was going on so she went over to make sure her father wasn’t there.
When she arrived, the victim saw Jackson sitting up against a car. The victim reportedly wasn’t happy because she heard from others that Jackson was speaking negatively about her aunt who recently had died. She approached Jackson and said “You gonna have to see me.” Jackson then allegedly pulled a knife out of her pants and started waving it. The victim then said “Put the knife down.” Jackson responded by saying “I’m not putting the knife down.” The two then got into a fight.
As Jackson was waving the knife around, it came down and stabbed the victim in the chest. The victim said she never hit Jackson in the fight and described the knife as a black handled steak knife that broke after she was stabbed.
An officer spoke to a witness who saw the two having a verbal argument. The witness said Jackson was arguing and waving a knife above her head and then brought the knife down and stabbed the victim and left the scene.
The officer spoke to Jackson, who reportedly said the victim approached her and pushed her two times. On the third time, Jackson was struck in the face and had her glasses knocked off. Jackson then proceeded to get a butter knife from her vehicle and stabbed the victim with it.
Jackson was let out of custody on a $2,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference in the case is set for July 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: June 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dejon Pierre Blade
Dejon Pierre Blade, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC.
Jimmie L Carter Jr.
Jimmie L Carter Jr., 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), obstructing an officer.
Dusan D Dragisich
Dusan (aka Daniel Toth) D Dragisich, 8200 block of Stanley Road, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possess/illegally obtained prescription, resisting an officer.
Reeanna L Engel
Reeanna L Engel, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (value between $500-$10,000), concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Scott N Finch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Scott N Finch, 3700 block of Country Lane, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), contact after domestic abuse arrest (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard L Funk
Richard L Funk, 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession of child pornography.
Anthony P Golden
Anthony P Golden, 600 block of Randolph Street, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Kyle E Gustin
Kyle E Gustin, 34900 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, possession of improvised explosives.
John A Hale
John A Hale, 600 block of Royal Park Road, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of cocaine.
Iyesha L Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Iyesha L Jackson, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, second degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Daniel Eric Kossack
Daniel Eric Kossack, 1900 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
David J Marshall Jr.
David J Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.
Cleotha T Warfield
Cleotha T Warfield, 4700 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), third degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), physical abuse of child, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Levert Woodall
Levert Woodall, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Larry C Bullock
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Larry C Bullock, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license (1st offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ace A Elmore
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ace A Elmore, 800 block of 53rd Drive, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Lucas D Musil
Lucas D Musil, 100 block of South Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Rachel F Sullivan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rachel F Sullivan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.