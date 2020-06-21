Woman allegedly stabbed in chest; Racine woman charged in incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly got into a fight with another woman on Wednesday and stabbed the latter in the chest, prosecutors contend.

As a result, Iyesha Jackson, 30, of the 1000 block of Villa Street, is charged with second-degree reckless injury, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

Late Wednesday afternoon, an officer responded to the area of 10th and Villa streets for a report of a fight.

On the scene, the victim was located by officers with a stab wound to the upper left area of her chest and was transported to the hospital. While at the hospital, an officer was able to speak to the victim and she stated she was down the street having a water fight with some other people in the neighborhood. She then got a call from someone near her father’s house that something was going on so she went over to make sure her father wasn’t there.