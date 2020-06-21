Woman allegedly stabbed in chest; Racine woman charged in incident
0 comments
Crimes and Court

Woman allegedly stabbed in chest; Racine woman charged in incident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly got into a fight with another woman on Wednesday and stabbed the latter in the chest, prosecutors contend.

As a result, Iyesha Jackson, 30, of the 1000 block of Villa Street, is charged with second-degree reckless injury, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

Late Wednesday afternoon, an officer responded to the area of 10th and Villa streets for a report of a fight.

On the scene, the victim was located by officers with a stab wound to the upper left area of her chest and was transported to the hospital. While at the hospital, an officer was able to speak to the victim and she stated she was down the street having a water fight with some other people in the neighborhood. She then got a call from someone near her father’s house that something was going on so she went over to make sure her father wasn’t there.

When she arrived, the victim saw Jackson sitting up against a car. The victim reportedly wasn’t happy because she heard from others that Jackson was speaking negatively about her aunt who recently had died. She approached Jackson and said “You gonna have to see me.” Jackson then allegedly pulled a knife out of her pants and started waving it. The victim then said “Put the knife down.” Jackson responded by saying “I’m not putting the knife down.” The two then got into a fight.

As Jackson was waving the knife around, it came down and stabbed the victim in the chest. The victim said she never hit Jackson in the fight and described the knife as a black handled steak knife that broke after she was stabbed.

An officer spoke to a witness who saw the two having a verbal argument. The witness said Jackson was arguing and waving a knife above her head and then brought the knife down and stabbed the victim and left the scene.

The officer spoke to Jackson, who reportedly said the victim approached her and pushed her two times. On the third time, Jackson was struck in the face and had her glasses knocked off. Jackson then proceeded to get a butter knife from her vehicle and stabbed the victim with it.

Jackson was let out of custody on a $2,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference in the case is set for July 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Protesters, black leaders rip Madison police tactics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News