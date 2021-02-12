Woman allegedly refused to leave Mount Pleasant Walmart after three hours, fought officers in bathroom

MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman who refused to leave the restroom and allegedly was on several drugs at the Walmart Neighborhood Market is being held for nine charges, Mount Pleasant Police said Friday.

Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded Thursday just after 11:15 p.m. to a report at the Mount Pleasant Walmart Neighborhood Market, 5625 Washington Ave., of a woman who had been at the store for over three hours and was refusing to leave the restroom.

It was also reported that she was possibly under the influence of drugs.

The Walmart, located at 5625 Washington Ave., had just closed at 11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the female subject in the restroom and she failed to comply with officers’ orders, according to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Officers attempted to detain the female subject and she began to physically resist officers, officials said. She allegedly struck several officers and was taken into custody.

The woman identified as Rochelle Trevino, a 39-year-old from Sheboygan.