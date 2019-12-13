You are the owner of this article.
Woman allegedly pulled physically handicapped man down from his stool at Racine bar
Racine

RACINE — A 49-year-old woman has been charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct after she allegedly injured a physically handicapped man at a Racine bar Wednesday afternoon.

Amy Michelle Tremmel, of the 3600 block of Douglas Avenue, allegedly stole a bar patron's walker and pulled him down from a bar stool at Rogers Place, 1843 N. Wisconsin Ave.

According to a criminal complaint:

Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Racine Police officers responded to Rogers Place after receiving a report that Tremmel had "attacked" a male customer, injuring his leg.

Tremmel and the man reportedly had been in a verbal argument. When the man went to the restroom, Tremmel allegedly moved his walker outside the bar "so that he could not exit the bathroom and get back to his seat."

They continued arguing after someone retrieved the man's walker and he returned to the bar, at which point Tremmel allegedly "walked up behind (the man) while he was sitting at the bar and pulled him off of the chair, causing him to fall and injure his leg."

Police said that Tremmel partially denied this. When she was interviewed, she reportedly admitted that "things did get physical" between her and the man, but "she was not sure how he ended up falling off the bar stool."

The man was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital to get X-rays on his leg, the results of which were not included in the criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Online court records show that Tremmel pleaded guilty to her second OWI in 2012. She also pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct forfeiture in 2009 after a battery charge from the year prior was dropped.

After an initial appearance in court on Thursday, during which a cash bond of $500 was set, a status conference for Tremmel was scheduled for March 20. She remained in custody as of Friday at the County Jail.

AMY TREMMEL

Tremmel
