Woman allegedly pulled physically handicapped man down from his stool at Racine bar

RACINE — A 49-year-old woman has been charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct after she allegedly injured a physically handicapped man at a Racine bar Wednesday afternoon.
Amy Michelle Tremmel, of the 3600 block of Douglas Avenue, allegedly stole a bar patron's walker and pulled him down from a bar stool at Rogers Place, 1843 N. Wisconsin Ave.
RACINE — Racine Police were called to Rudy’s Bar multiple times Thursday after a fight between a Mount Pleasant woman and an employee.
According to a criminal complaint:
Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Racine Police officers responded to Rogers Place after receiving a report that Tremmel had "attacked" a male customer, injuring his leg.
You have free articles remaining.
Tremmel and the man reportedly had been in a verbal argument. When the man went to the restroom, Tremmel allegedly moved his walker outside the bar "so that he could not exit the bathroom and get back to his seat."
They continued arguing after someone retrieved the man's walker and he returned to the bar, at which point Tremmel allegedly "walked up behind (the man) while he was sitting at the bar and pulled him off of the chair, causing him to fall and injure his leg."
Police said that Tremmel partially denied this. When she was interviewed, she reportedly admitted that "things did get physical" between her and the man, but "she was not sure how he ended up falling off the bar stool."
The man was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital to get X-rays on his leg, the results of which were not included in the criminal complaint filed Thursday.
Online court records show that Tremmel pleaded guilty to her second OWI in 2012. She also pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct forfeiture in 2009 after a battery charge from the year prior was dropped.
After an initial appearance in court on Thursday, during which a cash bond of $500 was set, a status conference for Tremmel was scheduled for March 20. She remained in custody as of Friday at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christopher T. Rogers
Christopher T. Rogers, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony ID theft for financial gain, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Kendall Marshawn Hill
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kendall Marshawn Hill, 3500 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Liza Marie Miller
Liza Marie Miller, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs/possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Earnest Phillips
Earnest Phillips, 1300 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver 5-15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of other Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Tyrone Jason Smith
Tyrone Jason Smith, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, substantial battery, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, stalking.
Horace Lavon Willis
Horace Lavon Willis, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Devonte Antonio Culpepper
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Devonte Antonio Culpepper, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Eduardo Alejandro Flores
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Eduardo Alejandro Flores, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.
James Paul Fonk II
James Paul Fonk II, 6200 block of Lincoln Shire Drive, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Cassandra Rae Halter
Cassandra Rae Halter, 22000 block of Hanson Road, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Jennifer Mejia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jennifer Mejia, 9300 block of Tamarack Court, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine.
Amy Michelle Tremmel
Amy Michelle Tremmel, 3600 block of Charles Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.