Woman allegedly pulled physically handicapped man down from his stool at Racine bar

RACINE — A 49-year-old woman has been charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct after she allegedly injured a physically handicapped man at a Racine bar Wednesday afternoon.

Amy Michelle Tremmel, of the 3600 block of Douglas Avenue, allegedly stole a bar patron's walker and pulled him down from a bar stool at Rogers Place, 1843 N. Wisconsin Ave.

According to a criminal complaint:

Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Racine Police officers responded to Rogers Place after receiving a report that Tremmel had "attacked" a male customer, injuring his leg.

Tremmel and the man reportedly had been in a verbal argument. When the man went to the restroom, Tremmel allegedly moved his walker outside the bar "so that he could not exit the bathroom and get back to his seat."

They continued arguing after someone retrieved the man's walker and he returned to the bar, at which point Tremmel allegedly "walked up behind (the man) while he was sitting at the bar and pulled him off of the chair, causing him to fall and injure his leg."