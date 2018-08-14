BURLINGTON — A Kansasville woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly leaving an autistic person in a car while receiving a "waxing procedure" at a salon.
Bridget C. Flynn, 35, of the 2600 block of South Beaumont Avenue in Kansasville, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and false imprisonment, both felonies; and obstructing an officer and negligent abuse or neglect of a patient, both misdemeanors.
According to the complaint:
On July 25, the Burlington Police Department was dispatched to East Washington Street and North Pine Street for a report of a disabled person left in a vehicle unattended for 30 minutes.
Upon arrival, officers saw a person in the backseat with a "sweaty, glazed look" on their face. The doors were locked, and all of the windows were up in the full sun. The person inside of the car was unable to unlock the vehicle or communicate with officers.
The City of Burlington Fire Department responded and reported that with all the windows rolled up, the interior of the van was 109 degrees Fahrenheit.
Flynn then approached officers and informed them that she was their caregiver and stopped in Trend Setters Salon to use the bathroom. She then provided police with information about who she worked for, a company called Sound, and her supervisor's information.
Through an investigation, officers learned that Flynn worked for a company called Paragon Community Services, not "Sound," and that she provided the wrong name and phone number for her boss.
Flynn was reportedly at Trend Setters, a salon located on North Pine Street, for a "waxing procedure" and was supposed to transport the autistic person to Discovery World in Milwaukee. Instead Flynn took the person to Taco Bell and Echo Park for the day and failed to advise Paragon Community Services of the change.
If convicted, for the felonies Flynn could serve up to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision on the endangering safety charge and three years in prison and three years' extended supervision on the false imprisonment charge.
She is scheduled for a Sept. 5 hearing in Racine County Circuit Court.
