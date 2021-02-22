Woman allegedly kicks officer, tries to kick nurses

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly kicked an officer in the groin, and tried kicking and punching nurses in the ER.
Amy R. Woodward, 43, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, was charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and 18 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:27 p.m. on Sunday, an officer was sent to the area of 16th Street and Memorial Drive for a welfare check on a woman who was lying in the road with minimal clothes.
Upon arrival, an officer was in contact with the woman, identified as Woodward, who was highly intoxicated. She was very wet, cold and asked to be taken some place to get help.
She was taken to the hospital and brought into the front entrance of the emergency room. She began yelling nonsensically and falling over, so an officer brought her over to a chair and tried to calm her down. Woodward began to punch and kick the officer, managing to kick him in the groin. She was taken to the ER for medical clearance where she tried to punch and kick the nursing staff. She screamed profanities and was being combative towards the staff the entire 45 minutes she was being medically cleared.
Woodward was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
