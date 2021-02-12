Woman allegedly fought with Mount Pleasant officers in Walmart bathroom

MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman who reportedly refused to leave a restroom and allegedly was under the influence of several drugs at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 5625 Washington Ave., is being held for nine charges, Mount Pleasant Police said Friday.

Officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of a woman who had been at the store for over three hours and was refusing to leave the restroom. It was also reported that she was possibly under the influence of drugs.

The Walmart had closed at 11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the female subject in the restroom and she failed to comply with officers’ orders, according to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Officers attempted to detain the female subject and she began to physically resist officers, officials said. She allegedly struck several officers and was taken into custody.

The woman identified as Rochelle Trevino, a 39-year-old from Sheboygan.