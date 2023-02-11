RACINE — A woman allegedly drove into a ditch and caused a child to require 21 stitches for a head injury.

Paris L. Schreiber, 31, of Saukville, Wisconsin, was charged with a felony count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, an officer of the Caledonia Police Department was sent to the 6100 block of STH 31 and Douglas Avenue for a car accident.

Upon arrival, the officer saw a man who was holding the forehead of a small child under the age of 4 with a large laceration on their head. The man said he saw the vehicle take a turn too wide, strike a garbage can in front of Scoops Ice Cream, overcorrect and drive across traffic before ending up in a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Schreiber and it was learned that neither she nor the child had a seatbelt on during the crash. The laceration on the child's head was 4 inches long and 1.5 inches wide. Later at the hospital, the child required 21 stitches to her face and forehead.

Another passenger in the vehicle said she got into an argument with Schreiber because Schreiber wanted to go to Milwaukee to sell her food stamps for money.

She did not want to go to Milwaukee, though, and a shouting match ensued. The passenger said she could not remember anything else before the crash, though.

An NCIC check on Schreiber showed she had a suspended driving status and had previously been issued citations for driving without a valid driver's license.

Schreiber was given a $500 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Feb. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

