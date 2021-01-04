Woman allegedly committed a hit and run, hid herself in car tires

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly committed a hit and run at Ninth Street and South Memorial Drive and was found hiding inside tires in a garage.

Santiana A. Loera-Ramirez, 21, of the 4200 block of Durand Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury, misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and six felony counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:21 a.m. Saturday, an officer responded to a personal-injury crash at Ninth Street and South Memorial Drive.

Upon arrival, the officer saw a Buick facing south in the westbound lane on Ninth Street and a Dodge parked perpendicular to the passenger side of the Buick. There was heavy front-end damage to the Buick and heavy damage to the passenger and driver side of the Dodge.

In the passenger seat of the Dodge was a man wincing in pain; he was transported to the hospital for his injuries. The officer spoke to the victim in the Buick that said as he approached Ninth Street he saw the Dodge traveling west and failing to stop at a stop sign. The Buick struck the driver's side of the Dodge. He said the driver was a woman, later reportedly identified as Loera-Ramirez.