Woman allegedly committed a hit and run, hid herself in car tires
Woman allegedly committed a hit and run, hid herself in car tires

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly committed a hit and run at Ninth Street and South Memorial Drive and was found hiding inside tires in a garage.

Santiana A. Loera-Ramirez, 21, of the 4200 block of Durand Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury, misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and six felony counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:21 a.m. Saturday, an officer responded to a personal-injury crash at Ninth Street and South Memorial Drive.

Santiana Loera-Ramirez

Loera-Ramirez

Upon arrival, the officer saw a Buick facing south in the westbound lane on Ninth Street and a Dodge parked perpendicular to the passenger side of the Buick. There was heavy front-end damage to the Buick and heavy damage to the passenger and driver side of the Dodge. 

In the passenger seat of the Dodge was a man wincing in pain; he was transported to the hospital for his injuries. The officer spoke to the victim in the Buick that said as he approached Ninth Street he saw the Dodge traveling west and failing to stop at a stop sign. The Buick struck the driver's side of the Dodge. He said the driver was a woman, later reportedly identified as Loera-Ramirez. 

Officers reportedly found Loera-Ramirez in the 1000 block of Birch Street, hiding in a garage and concealing herself inside car tires. 

Loera-Ramirez was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

