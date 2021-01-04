Woman allegedly committed a hit and run, hid herself in car tires

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly committed a hit and run at Ninth Street and South Memorial Drive and was found hiding inside tires in a garage.
Santiana A. Loera-Ramirez, 21, of the 4200 block of Durand Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury, misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and six felony counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:21 a.m. Saturday, an officer responded to a personal-injury crash at Ninth Street and South Memorial Drive.
Upon arrival, the officer saw a Buick facing south in the westbound lane on Ninth Street and a Dodge parked perpendicular to the passenger side of the Buick. There was heavy front-end damage to the Buick and heavy damage to the passenger and driver side of the Dodge.
In the passenger seat of the Dodge was a man wincing in pain; he was transported to the hospital for his injuries. The officer spoke to the victim in the Buick that said as he approached Ninth Street he saw the Dodge traveling west and failing to stop at a stop sign. The Buick struck the driver's side of the Dodge. He said the driver was a woman, later reportedly identified as Loera-Ramirez.
Officers reportedly found Loera-Ramirez in the 1000 block of Birch Street, hiding in a garage and concealing herself inside car tires.
Loera-Ramirez was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony L Bearden
Anthony L Bearden, 2500 block of Penbrook Drive, Mount Pleasant, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jordan T Daniels
Jordan T Daniels, 5900 block of Margery Drive, Mount Pleasant, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Donnell Garrett
Donnell Garrett, 1800 block of State Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Donta L Gates
Donta L Gates, 1600 block of West Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), armed robbery, armed robbery with use of force.
Tamarrae T Hopkins
Tamarrae T Hopkins, Irma, Wisconsin, felony criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Adam M Johnson
Adam M Johnson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possess with intent to deliver a prescription drug.
Khiry V Johnson
Khiry V Johnson, Freeport, Illinois, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, possession of THC.
Santiana A Loera-Ramirez
Santiana A Loera-Ramirez, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), hit and run (injury), operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Sarah L Mastaglio
Sarah L Mastaglio, 3000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Melissa A Waarvik
Melissa A Waarvik, 3000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).