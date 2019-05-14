RACINE — An 18-year-old Racine woman allegedly cashed $2,903 in fraudulent checks, then posted a photo on Snapchat, where she was seen “flashing several hundred dollars” with the caption “In one day. #THISaintTAXcash (This ain’t tax cash).”
The woman, Natalie Sabala of the 1600 block of St. Clair Street, faces four felony charges of uttering a forgery and felony fraud against a financial institution.
Another woman — Esmeralda Gonzalez, 21, who is reportedly Sabala’s stepsister — allegedly cashed another $2,181 in checks from the same bank, using the same method as Sabala. She faces three counts of uttering a forgery and felony fraud against a financial institution.
According to a criminal complaint:
All of the checks in question came from a long-closed auto detailing company, according to the Racine Police Department, where both Gonzalez and Sabala both reportedly worked for a short time. The checks, all of which were reportedly for “payroll,” were cashed on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20. They ranged in amounts from $650 to $750.
On Feb. 19, Gonzalez reportedly cashed two checks at Educators Credit Union, 3525 Rapids Drive. Later in the day, she returned to cash a third check, but was informed that the first two checks had been flagged for fraud. She then reportedly fled the scene.
The next day, Sabala did the same thing at the Educators branch at 1400 North Newman Road. When she returned to cash a third check, an employee told her the first two checks had been flagged, at which point Sabala allegedly fled, leaving behind several checks.
Sabala made an initial appearance in court Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.
An initial appearance is scheduled for Gonzalez at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Today's mugshots: May 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Samantha J. Cihler
Samantha J. Cihler, 1600 block of Illinois St., Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tiquan C. Dunlap
Tiquan C. Dunlap, 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon.
William D. Hunter
William D. Hunter, 800 block of 6th St., Racine, receiving stolen property (greater than $2,500), fraudulent use of a credit card, felony personal identity theft, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Jeffrey R. Kotke
Jeffrey R. Kotke, Waterford, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Eliza Mandujano
Eliza Mandujano, 5100 block of Biscayne Ave., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony A. Woods
Anthony A. Woods, 3700 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), possession of THC.
Linda L. Amy
Linda L. Amy, Waterford, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ariania A. Boutwell
Ariania A. Boutwell, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Dominica Y. Byas
Dominica Y. Byas, North Chicago, IL, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.
Richard Edgar Conley
Richard Edgar Conley, 500 block of 6th St., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Anthony Emile Cota
Anthony Emile Cota, 2200 block of Mount Pleasant St., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Shanita P. Craig
Shanita P. Craig, 900 block of Hamilton St., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Michael H. Eberhardt
Michael H. Eberhardt, Waukegan, IL, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Cercie L. Juniel
Cercie L. Juniel, 5100 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct.
Robert M. McClain
Robert M. McClain, 1100 block of S. Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathan J. Pollard
Nathan J. Pollard, Waterford, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Audra P. Rintamaki
Audra P. Rintamaki, 300 block of 15th St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Alejandro S. Sarazua
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alejandro S. Sarazua, Burlington, disorderly conduct.
