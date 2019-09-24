{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — A Walworth County woman who reportedly called in fake prescriptions to area pharmacies posing as a doctor’s assistant is facing eight felony charges.

Amy N. Funderburk, 37, of rural Walworth, is charged with four counts of personal identity theft, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud and two counts of bail jumping, all felonies.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Burlington Police Department took a complaint on Sept. 18 from a pharmacy worker who said that someone claiming to a be a doctor’s assistant had called in a fake prescription for Amoxicillin and Tramadol.

The caller provided a correct Drug Enforcement Association number and a woman, identified by surveillance tape and ID as Funderburk, came into the pharmacy and picked up the prescription.

The pharmacy said the same thing happened days before. On Sept. 12, Funderburk also picked up a prescription for Amoxicillin and Tramadol. Funderburk’s address matched that of one of the patients.

The pharmacist was alerted to the issue after one of the patient’s notes said the patient was allergic to penicillin. When the pharmacist called the doctor’s office to make sure they were aware of the allergy, the office called back and said they had never called in the prescriptions.

A supervisor at Aurora Hospital in Burlington said that the hospital had received other calls from local pharmacies about possible fraudulent prescriptions.

On Monday, police were again alerted to someone calling in another prescription for Amoxicillin and Tramadol. An officer went to the the pharmacy and spoke with Funderburk who she was just picking up a prescription for her son.

Funderburk originally told the officer that a person named “Trey” calls in fake prescriptions and she picks them up and gets money for it.

Funderburk then allegedly admitted to calling prescriptions in to Walgreens in Lake Geneva and Round Beach, Ill., as well as the Pick ‘n Save and Walmart.

On Sept. 3, Funderburk had been seen by the doctor the prescriptions were reportedly written by. The name of the nurse used to call in the prescriptions was the same nurse that Funderburk had seen during the visit.

As of Tuesday, Funderburk did not appear to be in custody, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 3 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

