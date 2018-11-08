RACINE — An Illinois woman has been charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor after allegedly posing as the owner of a Wells Fargo account and attempting to withdrawal $17,000 from it.
Sherry N. Evans, 38, of Dolton, Ill., a south Chicago suburb, is charged with felony attempted fraud against a financial institution, two counts of felony uttering a forgery, one count of felony personal ID theft and misdemeanor obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Nov. 7, Evans presented two signed withdrawal slips, each for $8,500 to a teller at the Wells Fargo Bank, 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Evans told the bank teller she needed to make the withdrawal to buy some property, but was unable to provide the PIN number associated with the account, and appeared to be reading the account information from her phone, rather than reciting it from memory.
Evans also showed the teller a California driver’s license with a name on it that matched the name on the account, but the teller believed it to be fake.
When the bank’s branch manager called the phone number associated with the account, the account owner, who lives in California, said she was not trying to make a transaction and no one else had permission to access the account.
When the Racine Police officer investigating the suspicious activity ran a check on the actual account owner, he noted that Evans did not match her description.
When speaking to police, Evans continued to claim she was the account owner, whose first name is Stacey, and refused to provide her real name.
Police discovered her true identity after running her fingerprints through its computer system.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 in the Law Enforcement Center at 717 Wisconsin Ave. She remained in custody as of Thursday night, online jail records indicated.
Evans has been previously convicted in Cook County Illinois of forgery in 2011 and both manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in 1998.
