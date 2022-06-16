Woman allegedly admitted to snorting cocaine before driving, also had been drinking

A Milwaukee woman allegedly admitted to snorting “three lines” of cocaine before driving and being arrested in Racine County.

Tracey A. Wiltzius, 55, was charged with a felony count of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:48 p.m. on March 17, 2021, a deputy was patrolling Highway 20 at Interstate 94 when he saw a Ford Taurus traveling eastbound that suddenly braked and nearly struck a vehicle that was stopped in the northbound turn lane.

The Ford came to a stop on the red arrow before continuing through the intersection while the arrow was still red.

A traffic stop was conducted where the Ford parked on the left side of the shoulder instead of the right.

The driver was moving around and appeared to be searching for something. The deputy made contact with the driver, Wiltzius, who admitted to driving through the red light. Her demeanor was very excited, animated and overly friendly. The deputy had her take the field sobriety tests and submit a PBT which had a result of 0.09 blood-alcohol concentration.

Wiltzius gave the deputy permission to move her vehicle and to retrieve her cellphone, wallet and purse. When getting the wallet, the deputy noticed three small baggies that were later found to have 3.4 grams of cocaine in total in them.

There was also a pink straw that had cocaine residue inside.

At the hospital, Wiltzius admitted she had one “double captain and coke” this afternoon as well as snorting “three lines” of cocaine throughout the evening at a friend’s house.

Wiltzius was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

