Woman accused of stealing more than $300 worth of alcohol over three-week span

MOUNT PLEASANT — An alleged habitual alcohol thief has been charged after stealing over $300 worth of alcohol in a three-week span at Festival Foods.
Margie J. Phillips, 56, of the 1600 block of Charles Street, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500, a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
A Mount Pleasant police officer received reports from a Festival Foods loss prevention agent of multiple thefts allegedly committed by Phillips at the Festival Foods located at 5740 Washington Ave. The thefts occurred:
- On Aug. 21, when Phillips allegedly concealed four bottles of tequila worth $109.96 in her bag and walked out without paying.
- On Sept. 3, when she concealed three bottles of tequila worth $74.97 in her bag and walked out without paying.
- On Sept. 11, when she concealed three bottles of tequila worth $115.97 and walked out without paying.
- On Thursday, when she tried to conceal a can of beer worth $2.99 without paying, but was confronted and admitted to the theft.
The officer took Phillips into custody and, in a search incident to arrest, reportedly discovered a crack pipe. The officer viewed security footage from each of the incidents and confirmed Phillips was the suspect in all of them.
Phillips was given a $200 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday with the condition she does not have any contact with Festival Foods.
A status conference is set for Dec. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. She remained in custody as of Friday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cruz J Flores
Cruz J Flores, 3600 block of Meachem Road, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Dustin L Hurtado
Dustin L Hurtado, Waukesha, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Margie J Phillips
Margie J Phillips, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Omar Eulogio Albino
Omar Eulogio Albino, 1500 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense in 3 years).
