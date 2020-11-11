Woman accused of stabbing man in the stomach with a steak knife after argument

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man in the stomach with a steak knife on Tuesday.
Tamara Rene Borneman, 47, of the 800 block of College Avenue, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 800 block of College Avenue for a report of a man and woman fighting.
Upon arrival, the officer saw the man covered in blood and not speaking coherently. The officer spoke to Borneman who said she and the victim had been arguing.
The officer spoke to the man who said he had been at a neighbor’s apartment when Borneman entered the building and began “barking” at him. They got into an argument. He said he returned to his apartment to calm down, but Borneman followed and then stabbed him in the stomach with a steak knife, and also scratched him on his chest and arm.
Borneman was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Devante Mauri Dawson
Devante Mauri Dawson, Chicago, Illinois, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Louis Edward Johnson Jr.
Louis Edward Johnson Jr., 4600 block of Pierce Boulevard, sexual exploitation of a child (produce, perform, etc.), post or publish a sexually explicit image without consent (victim under 18), possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child (filming), sexual intercourse with a child, felony bail jumping.
Aaron J Primmer
Aaron J Primmer, 500 block of 66th Street, Kenosha, armed robbery with threat of force, attempt armed robbery with threat of force.
Davonte L Solomon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Davonte L Solomon, 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Tamara Rene Borneman
Tamara Rene Borneman, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Francisco S Cruz
Francisco (aka Jeremy Villareal) S Cruz, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another.
