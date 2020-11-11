Woman accused of stabbing man in the stomach with a steak knife after argument

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man in the stomach with a steak knife on Tuesday.

Tamara Rene Borneman, 47, of the 800 block of College Avenue, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 800 block of College Avenue for a report of a man and woman fighting.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the man covered in blood and not speaking coherently. The officer spoke to Borneman who said she and the victim had been arguing.

The officer spoke to the man who said he had been at a neighbor’s apartment when Borneman entered the building and began “barking” at him. They got into an argument. He said he returned to his apartment to calm down, but Borneman followed and then stabbed him in the stomach with a steak knife, and also scratched him on his chest and arm.

Borneman was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday.