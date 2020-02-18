Woman accused of pulling fire alarm, spraying fire extinguisher during argument

RACINE — A Racine woman is accused of pulling a fire alarm and discharging a fire extinguisher in a neighbor’s apartment during an argument, allegedly while she was intoxicated.

Amy R. Woodward, 52, of the 700 block of Virginia Street, is facing misdemeanor charges of intentionally giving a false alarm and disorderly conduct as a repeat offender. Woodward’s residence at the time of the incident was reported to be in the 1300 block of Summit Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Saturday, emergency crews were dispatched to the apartment complex at 1637 Washington Ave. on the report of a fire alarm being pulled. Upon arrival, officers determined there was no fire but a full fire response was dispatched to the scene based on the false alarm.

An officer went to one of the units and found a fine dust all over the apartment from a fire extinguisher. The officer spoke with the person who lived in the apartment, who said that Woodward had been drinking heavily and they had an argument. The resident said Woodward retrieved the fire extinguisher from the hallway and sprayed it throughout the apartment. When she was done, she allegedly pulled the fire alarm.