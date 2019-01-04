BURLINGTON — A 54-year-old Burlington woman is facing two felony counts of aggravated battery, a felony count of intimidation of a victim and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct following civil altercation incidents on Nov. 24 and Dec. 30 at a Burlington public housing facility.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Nov. 24, a Burlington police officer responded to a call for a report of civil trouble at an apartment in the 500 block of Madison Street.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the victim, who is wheelchair bound due to multiple sclerosis. The victim reportedly informed the officer that his ex-girlfriend, Nancy Jean Hozeska had been harassing him over the phone. Both the victim and Hozeska live in the same Madison Street building.
The victim requested that the officer tell Hozeska to cease having contact with him. The officer attempted to locate Hozeska, but was unable to find her. The officer returned to the victim's apartment and learned that Hozeska had just entered the victim's apartment and allegedly punched him in the face.
Hozeska reportedly admitted to the officer that she punched the victim in his face and that she was going to come back and punch him in the face again.
Recent incident
On Dec. 30, a Burlington officer responded to the same residence for the report of a civil trouble. The officer reportedly found the victim on the floor in the hallway.
The victim stated that he made arrangements with Hozeska's sister to retrieve his personal items from Hozeska's apartment. The victim allegedly told Hozeska that he wanted her to leave him alone.
Hozeska then reportedly grabbed the victim by his hair, causing his head to jerk backward. The victim told Hozeska that he was going to call the police and Hozeska proceeded to fight with the victim for his phone, eventually pulling him out of his wheelchair and causing him to fall to the ground.
She reportedly admitted to elbowing the victim and causing him to fall out of his wheelchair. The officer stated that during the booking process, Hozeska made multiple statements that she was glad she hit the victim.
According to court records, Hozeska is to have no contact with the victim (person, property, residence or family) and must make all court appearances on time. Hozeska's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m. in the lower-level hearing room at county Law Enforcement Center in Racine. She remained in custody at the County Jail as of Friday night.
