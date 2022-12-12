 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY MORNING CRASH

Woman, 20, suffers life-threatening injuries in Monday morning Caledonia crash

CALEDONIA — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash Monday morning, according to the Caledonia Police Department.

A 21-year-old man from Illinois seems to have crossed the centerline while driving south on Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane and hit a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman, the CPD said after its initial investigation. Alcohol was a factor with the male driver, according to the CPD, which responded to the scene around 6:15 a.m.

The woman was rescued from her vehicle by the Caledonia Fire Department and airlifted to a local hospital. The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Racine County Highway Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol provided assistance.

