Woman, 20, suffers life-threatening injuries in Monday morning Caledonia crash

CALEDONIA — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash Monday morning, according to the Caledonia Police Department.
A 21-year-old man from Illinois seems to have crossed the centerline while driving south on Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane and hit a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman, the CPD said after its initial investigation. Alcohol was a factor with the male driver, according to the CPD, which responded to the scene around 6:15 a.m.
The woman was rescued from her vehicle by the Caledonia Fire Department and airlifted to a local hospital. The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Racine County Highway Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol provided assistance.
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) removes his helmet after a concussion against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Maryland guard Ian Martinez (23) and Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) fight for the ball at the net during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in New York. The Volunteers won 56-53. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
Croatia's Bruno Petkovic celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Argentina players celebrate with their fans at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
Argentina soccer fans celebrate their team's second goal, made by Messi, as they watch their team's World Cup quarterfinals soccer match against the Netherlands, hosted by Qatar, at the former home of the late, soccer legend Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Gustavo Garello
Argentina soccer fans gather despite a downpour at their iconic obelisk to celebrate their team's World Cup quarterfinal victory over The Netherlands, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
Texas forward Christian Bishop, left, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Shaun Doss Jr., center, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
India's Ishan Kishan celebrates after scoring a double-century during the third one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Surjeet Yadav
Cleveland Browns' David Njoku (85) reaches for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates III (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Jeff Dean
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, middle, reacts as he is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
Rain falls as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
A soldier holds a candle during a vigil for fellow soldiers who were killed in a FARC dissident attack earlier in the week, at the Fallen Soldiers Monument, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Ivan Valencia
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs for a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is stopped just short of the end zone by Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, center, and linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
French soccer fans watch the World Cup round 8 soccer match between France and England, being played in Qatar, through the window of a bar in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Laurent Cipriani
Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, right, goes up for a sunk past Charlotte Hornets' Bryce McGowens during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin emerges from purple fog during introductions before an NCAA college basketball game against Incarnate Word Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Incarnate Word Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 98-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Elderly Indian villagers sit in a vehicle after being discharged from cataract surgery at an eye camp organized by Manohar Das Netra Chikitsalay in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Fireworks light up Jerusalem's Old City, during a ceremony marking the lighting of the Christmas tree, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Mahmoud Illean
Italy's Marta Bassino celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Sestriere, Italy, Saturday, Dec.10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Alessandro Trovati
Switzerland's Wendy Holdener celebrates winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Sestriere, Italy, Sunday, Dec.11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Gabriele Facciotti
Italy's Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii compete in the Pairs Free Skating during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara compete in the Pairs Free Skating during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Japan's Kaori Sakamoto competes during the Women's Short Program at the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
United States' Isabeau Levito competes during the Women's Free Skating at the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chris Young
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Karen Bass, the first Black woman elected Los Angeles mayor, left, is sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, a longtime friend and former California attorney general in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Devotees of the Virgin of Guadalupe walk to the Basilica to give thanks or worship a day before her national celebration in Mexico City, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Ginnette Riquelme
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with a payload including two lunar rovers from Japan and the United Arab Emirates, lifts off from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
This time exposure photo shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with a payload including two lunar rovers from Japan and the United Arab Emirates, launching from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Fans of the Netherlands team react to Netherlands second goal during the World Cup quarter-final match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Huis van Oranje, or House of Orange, fanzone at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
A Morocco fan with his face painted with Moroccan and Palestinian flags watches a live broadcast of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal played in Qatar, in Gaza City Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Fatima Shbair
Illinois 's Skyy Clark (55) blocks the shot of Penn State's Camren Wynter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, center front, and newly named cabinet members wave as they pose for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony, on the steps of the government palace in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)
Guadalupe Pardo
Supporters of ousted President Pedro Castillo carry an inflated rat that reads in Spanish: "Close the Congress" pass in front of Congress in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Peru's Congress voted to remove President Pedro Castillo from office Wednesday and replace him with the vice president, shortly after Castillo tried to dissolve the legislature ahead of a scheduled vote to remove him. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Martin Mejia
Tear gas is returned to police trying to break up supporters of ousted President Pedro Castillo at plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Peru's Congress voted to remove Castillo from office Wednesday and replace him with the vice president, shortly after Castillo tried to dissolve the legislature ahead of a scheduled vote to remove him. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Martin Mejia
Belle Vernon's Quinton Martin leaps a Neumann Goretti defender in their PIAA 3A high school football championship game in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)
Sean Simmers
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0) and Emmanuel Bandoumel (25) react after a foul called in the final nine seconds of overtime against Purdue, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, in Lincoln, Neb. Purdue won 65-62. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
Kenneth Ferriera
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright
Stretchers are seen outside a city hospital, where wounded Ukrainian soldiers are brought for treatment, in Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
LIBKOS
San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning takes a stick to the face from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. Shattenkirk received a two minute penalty on the play. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore (15) makes a catch as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (1) defends in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) steals the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) is defended by UAB guard Tavin Lovan (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Kathleen Batten
Alex Morono lands a right to Santiago Ponzinibbio during a UFC 282 mixed martial arts catchweight bout Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Duke's Christian Reeves (21) dunks ahead of Maryland-Eastern Shore's Victory Naboya (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Ben McKeown
WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release in a prisoner swap with Russia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
A boy operates a subway simulator during the Expo Transport at La Carlota air base in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Detroit Lions' Josh Reynolds catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Brazil fans arrive for the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Croatia's head coach Zlatko Dalic gestures during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner
Croatia players react at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Darko Bandic
Brazil's Neymar cries at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Darko Bandic
Croatia's players celebrate winning the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
England's Jude Bellingham reacts in front of referee Wilton Sampaio during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is beaten by a header from France's Olivier Giroud to scores his side's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
France players celebrate their team victory over England at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
France's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
England's Harry Kane react after losing 1-2 against France during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr
Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Morocco's players celebrate after winning the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing an opportunity to score during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Morocco players celebrate at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou watches his son play with a ball after Morocco won the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
A man holds an Argentinian flag prior to the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, outside the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A supporter's leg is seen between posters of Diego Maradona and Argentina's Lionel Messi during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Netherlands substitute players argues with Argentina's Leandro Paredes, center, during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez fails to save a kick of Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands during penalty shootout during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Argentina defeated the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 2-2. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ricardo Mazalan
Argentina players celebrate after defeating the Netherlands off penalties during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Argentina players celebrate at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
Snow blankets a section of Lions Park Drive, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mich., as a storm moves through Southwest Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Don Campbell
CORRECTS TEAM AND NAME TO MOROCCO'S YAHIA ATTIYAT ALLAH INSTEAD OF PORTUGAL'S OTAVIO - Morocco's Yahia Attiyat Allah (25) celebrates with teammates after the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Argentina soccer fans watch penalty shots as their team goes on to beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout at a quarterfinal match at the World Cup in Qatar, as they watch the game on a screen in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.