Wittke's child protective/parental rights termination bill signed into law

MADISON — State Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point, and fellow Racine-area legislators authored a bill that was signed into law which targets representation in court cases pertaining to children.

This bill would provide flexible notification for the District Attorney’s office pertaining to Children in Need of Protective Services or Termination of Parental Rights case proceedings, allowing for an efficient process for families, according to a release from Wittke’s office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before the bill, public proceedings for termination of parental rights cases could be represented by the District Attorney’s Office or, if designated by the Racine County Board, corporation counsel.

However, the transfer of representation from the DA’s Office to the corporation counsel, or vice versa, could only be effective as of Sept. 1 of odd-numbered years, and only if the board had notified the Department of Administration of that change by Jan. 1 of that odd-numbered year.

This bill, signed into law on March 3, now allows that transfer of representation to occur on annual basis. It does not remove the requirement for notification by Jan. 1 of the year, however.

“This bill was requested by Racine County, and I’m pleased to have worked on finishing the law making process on behalf of the county,” Wittke said. “The bill would give counties the ability to choose the most effective and efficient way to handle CHIPS/TPR proceedings, and would provide for more timely completion of these cases and cost savings to the taxpayers of the county.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.