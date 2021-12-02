Witness testimony called into question by surveillance video in ongoing murder trial

RACINE — The testimony of two eyewitnesses to events that occurred shortly before a 2018 homicide was called into question Tuesday by the state’s other primary witness: surveillance video.

The suspect in the case, Gerald Dirus Smith, 40, has his case before the jury this week in Racine County District Court.

Smith was charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Marcellus “Nino” Martinez, who was a 32-year-old care worker when he was killed outside a group home he worked at. The defendant also faces charges of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams referred to the shooting death of Martinez as an execution-style murder as the victim was shot nine times as he sat in a car with no means of escape.

No motive has been detailed by prosecutors. The gun has not been found by authorities.

What is known

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 1700 block of LaSalle Street on Nov. 5, 2018, on the report of shots fired.

There they found Martinez, lying in the street next to his car with nine gunshot wounds.

There were multiple reported witnesses to the shooting, including a coworker of the victim, who was a passenger in the car at the time, and two people who said they saw the shooter as he cut through a backyard near where the shooting occurred.

In court, those witnesses’ accounts are being called into question in defense of Smith.

Witness

The trial began with two eyewitnesses who said they saw the shooter as he left the getaway vehicle and cut through the neighborhood on the way to the group home where Martinez worked.

Jessica Williams and Samagio Jackson lived on Hagerer Street at the time of the killing.

Williams said as she pulled up that night she noticed two people in front of her house who were “not normally there and had never been there before.”

She added that one person exited a vehicle with Alabama license plates and began walking up the neighbor’s driveway, adjacent to her own. The driver of the getaway car ultimately moved the vehicle down the street.

Knowing the neighbor had security cameras, she said something along the lines of “I don’t know what you’re doing, but you’re on camera.”

The man continued walking into the backyard of the house next door, she said. She described the man as someone with light skin and the one who stayed with the vehicle as having dark skin but acknowledged she did not get a good look at their faces.

Williams described the man who went into the backyard of the next-door neighbor as “a bigger guy.”

Smith is black and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office lists his height and weight as 5-foot-1, 230 pounds.

Jackson told roughly the same story, but he went much further saying the man who got out of the car had turned back and looked at the couple.

In doing so, Jackson said he saw enough of the man’s features — his eyes, forehead, and possibly braids — to recognize Smith, the defendant.

Jackson said he did not actually know Smith but knew of him.

Surveillance

Williams was correct about the neighbor’s house; he had a lot of surveillance equipment — at least six security cameras.

Juan Ramirez, of the Wisconsin Office of the Public Defender, used this video to call into question the accounts of Jackson and Williams.

From the video, it is clear when Williams pulled up, the getaway vehicle was actually across the street and up the street a few houses, not directly in front of Williams’ house.

The driver, referred to as “the taller one” throughout the trial, was with the getaway vehicle and the other one, referred to as “the shooter,” were at least 20 feet apart when the shooter had already begun the walk up the driveway — so they were not right next to each other as the witnesses said.

Utilizing the video, Ramirez pointed out that as Williams and Jackson pulled in, the only thing that could have been visible to them was the suspect’s back, with his hoodie up covering his hair, and his hands in his pockets.

Investigator Don Nuttall, of the Racine Police Department, walked the jury through the surveillance video.

From the video, it appeared that at no time does Smith look back at the couple in the car.

Nuttall said it was his belief there was a blind spot in the camera coverage. As a result, it was possible the shooter did look back, but it occurred in that blind spot and would not have been recorded.

However, when Ramirez pointed out Jackson’s position in the passenger seat of the vehicle would have made it unlikely that he had a direct view of the shooter in the neighbor’s backyard, Nuttall agreed Jackson’s vantage point would probably have been hindered.

Under questioning from Tanck-Adams, Nuttall agreed the height of cameras created a downward perspective that would have caused some distortion in the view — especially in consideration of the fact the eyewitnesses were watching at ground level and may have had a better view than the cameras did.

Tanck-Adams also noted it was Williams’ observation of the Alabama plates on the suspect, and her ability to give a partial plate, that led police to Gerald Smith.

Deal

During the course of the trial, Ramirez attempted to paint Jackson as someone with a motive to put Smith at the scene of the homicide.

Jackson had his own issues with the criminal justice system in December 2018, simultaneous with when the case against Smith was being developed.

In questioning Nuttall, Ramirez asked about an exchange he had with Jackson in which Jackson allegedly asked Nuttall to help him with his parole officer.

Nuttall said he did not remember the exchange, but that it was possible such a conversation occurred.

