Marquette Street van stall

Racine Fire Department personnel treat a man on Marquette Street south of Liberty Street Thursday morning. The man was injured after the van stalled and rolled backward down the hill on Marquette Street, according to witness reports.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A man and woman were injured trying to stop a stalled van that began rolling backward down a hill Thursday morning, according to eyewitness reports.

At about 11:30 a.m., a call came across the police scanner that two pedestrians were injured by a van at the intersection of Marquette and Liberty streets.

The van stalled at the top of the hill on Marquette Street near Liberty Street and Mound Avenue, according to eyewitness Nick Postorino, project manager at Postorino Decorating, a business in The Marquette building at the intersection.

The man, who was driving, and a woman bystander tried pushing the van, Postorino said. The van began rolling backward and both tried to get inside to push the brake pedal, Postorino said.

The man got halfway inside and was able to hit the brakes, but his leg dragged on the concrete, Postorino said. When a Journal Times reporter arrived on the scene, the man was being treated by Racine Fire Department personnel and appeared to have a bloody knee.

The woman fell over, injured her thigh and was treated on the scene by first responders, Postorino said. The Journal Times reporter observed the woman getting in the backseat of a car that drove away shortly after arriving on the scene.

A group of three other witnesses confirmed Postorino’s account.

Racine Police Department officers also responded, bringing three squad cars; a supervisor was not on the scene to speak with a reporter. The Journal Times has contacted police to confirm the sequence of events.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

