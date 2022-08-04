With videos: No injuries reported after fire at Zak's Fish & Chicken

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at Zak’s Fish & Chicken, 1536 Marquette St., at 11:44 a.m. Thursday.

Employees that opened up the store for the day called 911 to report an uncontrollable grease fire, but that all staff and customers were safely evacuated from the building, according to a release.

Twenty-two firefighters responded to the scene and worked to extinguish the fire. According to the RFD, initial indications showed that the fire was venting from a rooftop exhaust with heavy smoke throughout the restaurant.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, with no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

Fire damage to the structure exceeds the assessed value of the building, which is currently valued at $81,000. An estimated more than $50,000 damage occurred to the building contents.

Evidence in the initial investigation indicates the fire’s area of origin is the kitchen’s cooking area. The exact cause of the fire will be determined after a more thorough investigation is conducted, the RFD said.

The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and evidence collection. We Energies secured electric and gas utilities. Racine Water Utility responded to shut off the water supply to the building.

Inquiries regarding restaurant fire safety may be directed to Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.